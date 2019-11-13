Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A fight outside a nightclub in Dallas early Wednesday morning led to a shooting that left one man injured and a car full of bullet holes, police say.
The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. at Club Tropics on Dilido Road near I-30.
Police say there was some sort of fight that ended with shots being fired at a vehicle that had a man and a woman inside.
As the two were driving away the man realized he had been shot and stopped the car near I-30, ran across the freeway and asked for help at a nearby Walmart.
He was taken to a hospital where he is expected to be okay.
There have been no arrests made as police continue to investigate the shooting.
