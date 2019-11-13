  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

By Brooke Katz
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A suspect has been arrested in connection to a triple shooting in Burleson that left three people in critical condition, and officers now say he’s also connected to a homicide in Fort Worth.

Henry McKinney, 30, is being held at the Tarrant County Jail charged with three counts of attempted capital murder, aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say additional charges, include capital murder, are forthcoming.

Henry McKinney (Tarrant County Jail)

On November 5 just before 6:00 a.m., Fort Worth Police were called to the 2500 block of Bomar Avenue. That’s where they found Allen Foster unconscious, he’d been shot.

Foster later died at the hospital.

“We realized the vehicle Mr. Foster owned was actually stole at the same time that he was injured, and that actual vehicle was used in the shooting in Burleson, Texas,” said Officer Buddy Calzada with Fort Worth Police.

That shooting in Burleson happened on Timber Ridge Drive.

Burleson Police Department detectives pointed to McKinney as their suspect.

Authorities also told CBS 11 News that he’s linked to at least two other shootings that happened in Fort Worth, but details aren’t being released at this time.

Burleson PD, Fort Worth PD, the Johnson County STOP Task Force and the Texas Rangers worked together to investigate each crime and apprehended the McKinney.

He was arrested during a traffic stop on Tuesday, November 12 without incident.

