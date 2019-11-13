GRANBURY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dozens of volunteers are expanding their search in Hood County for a missing mother of two, even while acknowledging they may not find her alive.

No one has seen Jenn Pautenis, 29, since at least Sunday, October 20.

The Hood County Sheriff’s Office told CBS 11 the Texas Rangers are now assisting in the investigation. It is classified as a missing person case, but Pautenis’ sister in Florida told CBS 11 they fear it will not stay that way.

“Honestly, no, sorry,” Daisy Thornton-Newhouse said. “No I don’t think we’re going to find her alive.”

Thornton-Newhouse said her family learned of her sister’s disappearance from the Granbury area when her employer called another sibling after she didn’t show up for work as an EMS dispatcher.

Family members said Pautenis’ husband Ed, told them his wife of two years had walked out of the house on her own a few days earlier, after they had returned from a road trip to Tennessee.

“He’s telling them that she willingly walked out of the house, so therefore he could not file a missing person report because she left willingly,” she said. “About the third day of not hearing from her we were all like, something’s not right. This is not her.”

Jaime Burns, who has been printing off flyers and taking them to area businesses, said it didn’t make sense that Pautenis would leave on her own.

“Jenn would never leave her children,” she said. “Bottom line, she was a mom. She was a great mom, wonderful mom, loved her kids.”

Thornton-Newhouse said she believed Pautenis’ seven-year-old son and five-year-old daughter were with their father, but had not been able to speak to them since their mother’s disappearance.

The Sheriff’s office said Ed Pautenis has been cooperating in their investigation.