SANTA CLARITA, California (CBSLA) – A teen suspect has been apprehended in a shooting that killed two people wounded at least three more at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita Thursday morning.

The shooting happened at 7:30 a.m.

L.A. Sheriff Alex Villanueva confirmed that the suspect was taken in custody and was being treated at a hospital.

He was identified as a 15-year-old Saugus High student, Villanueva said. His condition was not disclosed.

Students get on a bus after a shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California on November 14, 2019. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

