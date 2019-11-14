Comments
SANTA CLARITA, California (CBSLA) – A teen suspect has been apprehended in a shooting that killed two people wounded at least three more at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita Thursday morning.
The shooting happened at 7:30 a.m.
L.A. Sheriff Alex Villanueva confirmed that the suspect was taken in custody and was being treated at a hospital.
He was identified as a 15-year-old Saugus High student, Villanueva said. His condition was not disclosed.
