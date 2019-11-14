Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 24-year-old man was found dead inside a vehicle in Dallas Wednesday evening and police are investigating as a murder.
Police say they responded to a shooting in the 10000 block of Forest Lane at around 8:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found Mohamed Koroma in the front seat of an SUV with a gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are investigating his death as a murder and are currently searching for any suspects involved.
