DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 24-year-old man was found dead inside a vehicle in Dallas Wednesday evening and police are investigating as a murder.

Police say they responded to a shooting in the 10000 block of Forest Lane at around 8:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found Mohamed Koroma in the front seat of an SUV with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating his death as a murder and are currently searching for any suspects involved.

