1. Uchi

First on the list is Uchi. Located at 2817 Maple Ave. in Oak Lawn, Japanese sushi bar is the most popular seafood destination in Dallas, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,208 reviews on Yelp.

2. Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

Next up is Uptown’s Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, situated at 2000 McKinney Ave., Suite 100. With 4.5 stars out of 879 reviews on Yelp, the New American bistro, serving seafood, steaks and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Seafood Shack

Preston Hollow’s Seafood Shack, located at 11625 Webb Chapel Road, is another primo choice, with Yelpers giving the cocktail bar and Mexican eatery, which offers seafood and more, four stars out of 234 reviews.

4. Whiskers Fish & Burgers

Whiskers Fish & Burgers, a joint to score seafood and burgers in Eagle Ford, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 199 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1702 Singleton Blvd. to give it a try for yourself.

5. Town Hearth

Last but not least, check out Town Hearth over in the Design District, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 423 reviews on Yelp. You can find the traditional American steakhouse, which is known for its seafood, libations and steaks, at 1617 Market Center Blvd.