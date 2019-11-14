Comments
WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The family of Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed was camped outside the U.S. Supreme Court holding vigil Thursday night.
CBS News’ Omar Villafranca was there and shared photos from the scene.
The family is hoping the vigil will put a face to the case for the Supreme Court.
Reed’s attorneys claim there is evidence proving his innocence.
Friday morning, the Justices could decide to take up Reed’s latest attempt to have his execution delayed.
Reed is set to die on November 20 for the 1996 killing of a 19-year-old Stacy Stites.
New evidence in the case has led a growing number of Texas legislators, religious leaders and celebrities to press Gov. Greg Abbott to intervene. Abbott hasn’t spoken publicly about Reed’s case.
