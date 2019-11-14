



In search of a new favorite Chinese eatery that doesn’t break the bank?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable sources for Chinese cuisine around Fort Worth, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the where to satisfy your cravings for lo mein or fried rice on a budget.

1. Taste of Asia

Photo: E J./Yelp

Topping the list is Taste of Asia. Located at 7420 N. Beach St., Suite 250, in Summerfields, the restaurant that specializes in Chinese, Japanese and Thai cuisine is the highest-rated budget-friendly destination for Chinese food in Fort Worth, boasting four stars out of 289 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Frankie F., who reviewed Taste of Asia on Oct. 19, wrote, “Clean place, fresh food, friendly servers. I had the pecan shrimp! Affordable and super cheap lunch menu.”

E J. noted, “My favorite Chinese restaurant. When I go here, I always order orange chicken … The chicken is tender and juicy, and it’s always cooked fresh.”

2. Le’s Wok

Photo: Marco R./Yelp

Next up is Le’s Wok, situated at 812 W. Rosedale St. With four stars out of 154 reviews on Yelp, the Chinese and Vietnamese cafe has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an economical option.

Yelper Jonathan L., who reviewed Le’s Wok on Feb. 2, wrote, “Great food at a reasonable price. The quantities are very generous, and it tasted very fresh.”

Autumn A. said, “Best Chinese take-out I’ve ever had. The quality of the meat is miles above anywhere else I’ve ever ordered from. … The portions are huge!”

3. Tom’s Asian Bistro

Photo: Joseph C./Yelp

River Trails’ Tom’s Asian Bistro, located at 2977 S. Precinct Line Road, is another exceptional choice, with Yelpers giving the low-cost Asian fusion and Chinese diner four stars out of 82 reviews.

Yelper Alyssa T., who reviewed Tom’s Asian Bistro on Sept. 7, raved, “I always enjoy going here for fresh, quick Chinese food. … Although a lot of Chinese places aren’t extremely healthy, you can definitely eat healthy here if that’s your preference.”

And Yelper Christina S. wrote, “Small shop hidden in a shopping center. Good food, good prices.”

4. J’s Burgers N’more

Photo: Paul N./Yelp

J’s Burgers N’more, a fast food joint that serves Chinese food, burgers and more, is another inexpensive go-to, with four stars out of 45 Yelp reviews. Head over to 905 Throckmorton St. to give it a try for yourself.

Yelper DerekRyan B., who reviewed J’s Burgers N’more on Jan. 4, wrote, “Good prices, fast service. The orange chicken literally has an orange zest on it.”

Jenny N. added, “I had the basil with beef, simple and quick. It was really good … Great portions and price for a lunch spot.”

5. China Express

Photo: Qidan C./Yelp

Last but not least, check out China Express over in Ryan Place, which has earned four stars out of 27 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the Chinese dining establishment by heading over to 2725 Eighth Ave.

Yelper Katie N., who reviewed China Express on Sept. 28 exclaimed, “This place is so good. The food is delicious and cheap. They fill the takeout containers so full that I’m pretty sure it violates the laws of physics. Best bang for your buck I’ve ever had.”

And Chris S. commented, “The portions were enormous. I had enough food for two meals. And the prices were great.”