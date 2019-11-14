AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott has appointed former Dallas County DA Faith Johnson and two others to the Texas Board of Criminal Justice for terms set to expire on February 1, 2025.
The board provides confinement, supervision, rehabilitation, and reintegration of the state’s convicted felons.
Johnson previously served as Judge of the 363rd Judicial District Court and as Dallas County Criminal District Attorney. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the Dallas Bar Association and former member of the American Judges Association, Texas Public Safety Commission, Texas Department of Family & Protective Services Board, Violent Gang Task Force, Dallas County Juvenile Board, and the State of Texas Committee on Judicial Ethics.
She received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and a Master of Education in Community Counseling from Georgia State University and a Juris Doctor degree from Texas Southern University Thurgood Marshall School of Law.
Retired senior judge Molly Francis and former United States Ambassador to the United Nations, Sichan Siv were also appointed.
