AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Attorney General Ken Paxton warned Texans Thursday about reported scam callers claiming to be members of the OAG’s Crime Victim Services Division and trying to get people to share their personal and financial information.
The callers are attempting to obtain personal identifying information from the call recipient and ask for money transfers or bank details after claiming the call recipient’s social security number has been compromised.
The callers are using local numbers and sometimes provide a false “case number” during the call.
The true OAG Crime Victim Services phone number is toll-free 800-983-9933 and local number 512-936-1200.
The OAG warns Texans against providing any personal information, such as social security or banking numbers, over the phone with anyone claiming to be from the Crime Victim Services Division, and encourages anyone who receives a fraudulent or scam call to report it to the OAG’s Consumer Protection Division by calling the Consumer Protection Hotline toll-free at 1-800-621-0508 or filing a complaint online.
You must log in to post a comment.