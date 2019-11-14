  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Should they take their business elsewhere? The president of the pilots association thinks so when it comes to the Boeing 737 Max jets and Southwest Airlines.

Jon Weaks, president of the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, worries Boeing may be rushing the 737 Max back into service.

Weaks adds that Boeing has exhibited arrogance and greed that will haunt the company forever.

Weaks made the comments in a memo to members of the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, which is already suing Boeing over money that pilots have lost because the grounding of the Max has led Southwest to cancel many flights.

Southwest has taken Max jets out of its schedule until early March. The airline’s fleet consists entirely of Boeing 737s, most of them earlier versions of the plane.

The Max has been grounded worldwide since March after two deadly crashes.

