



– Friday a retired judge from Wichita Falls ruled the judge who presided over the Amber Guyger murder trial would not sit in judgement in the contempt of court case for Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot.

Judge Tammy Kemp accused Creuzot, a former Dallas County judge himself, of violating her gag order after he gave a television interview discussing the case involving Guyger, the fired Dallas police officer who was about to stand trial for murdering Botham Jean.

As the Guyger trial got underway Judge Kemp offered no reprimands, but showed frustration when she found out about the interview as Guyger’s defense attorneys sought to dismiss the case, claiming Creuzot violated the gag order.

From the bench she asked, “Let me be clear, on last night, you mean prior to the start of this trial, out elected DA did an interview about this trial?”

Kemp denied the defense motion but took a recess to watch the interview and poll jurors to see if they had seen the interview. None had.

Kemp later held Creuzot in contempt.

#BREAKING Judge Robert Brotherton has just removed Judge Tammy Kemp from the contempt case vs. @CreuzotForDA & has rejected her order preventing the Dallas County DA’s office from representing the DA. Another judge will preside over the contempt case. @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/dZ2q8yTPH2 — Jack Fink (@cbs11jack) November 15, 2019

Judge Robert Brotherton removed Kemp from the case and rejected her order preventing the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office from representing Creuzot at trial.

During the recusal hearing Friday morning Jason Hermus, the lead Dallas County prosecutor, testified via Skype that in a meeting in chambers with defense lawyers, Judge Kemp said she believed Creuzot intentionally violated her order.

Hermus said he told Kemp that if there was a violation of her gag order that he believed Creuzot acted inadvertently. He said it was then that the judge told him to stop defending his boss.

Hermus also testified that Judge Kemp was critical of DA Creuzot’s controversial policy about how his office would prosecute certain theft cases.

Later Toby Shook, one of Guyger’s defense attorneys who was subpoenaed to testify by Creuzot’s attorney, corroborated Hermus’ account.

Creuzot’s attorney, Brian Wice argued Judge Kemp was biased against Creuzot and in court papers said her gag order was unconstitutional.

The contempt case against Creuzot will proceed but according to Wice a regional administrative judge will select a judge to preside over the hearing.

For his part, Creuzot attended Friday’s hearing but didn’t comment afterwards. Judge Kemp was not allowed to be in the courtroom since she was the subject of the hearing.