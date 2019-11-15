FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s hard to think about country music especially in Texas without thinking about Willie Nelson.

The 86-year-old has created quite the frenzy for fans trying to score the hottest ticket in town to see him play at Billy Bob’s in Fort Worth Friday night.

Pam Minick, the marketing director at Billy Bob’s said good luck trying to get into the show if you don’t already have a ticket.

“This concert went on sale back in August and reserved seats were gone in 15 minutes,” she said.

Fans are expected to pack the 6,000-person capacity honky tonk to get a glimpse of Willie Nelson and sing along to his songs.

Jessica Mills traveled from Canada to see him.

She said she realizes his career may be coming to an end soon and wanted to see him in person once more.

We wouldn’t want to see Willie Nelson hang up his hat for the last time without having the opportunity to see him,” said Mills.

Friday night’s show will be the country music icon’s 57th time performing at Billy Bob’s.