Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police say a 76-year-old woman was seriously injured during an animal attack Friday morning.
Police said three pit bulls mauled her around 11:25 a.m. on Coleshire Drive and Starkey Street.
Dallas Fire-Rescue rushed the woman to the hospital where she is said to be in critical condition.
The dogs’ owner will be issued citations by Animal Control, and a grand jury referral.
The dogs are currently in the possession of Animal Control.
More to come.
You must log in to post a comment.