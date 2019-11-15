  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police say a 76-year-old woman was seriously injured during an animal attack Friday morning.

Police said three pit bulls mauled her around 11:25 a.m. on Coleshire Drive and Starkey Street.

Dallas Fire-Rescue rushed the woman to the hospital where she is said to be in critical condition.

The dogs’ owner will be issued citations by Animal Control, and a grand jury referral.

The dogs are currently in the possession of Animal Control.

More to come.

