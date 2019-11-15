  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Grapevine police are searching for missing 16-year-old Alexis Hord, who ran away two weeks ago.

Alexis Hord (Grapevine Police Department)

Hord ran away Nov. 1 and police said they want to make sure she is safe.

The teen has two star tattoos under her left eye and the words “nothing lasts forever” tattooed on her collarbone.

Anyone with information on Hord’s whereabouts are asked to call 817-410-8127.

