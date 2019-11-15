GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Grapevine police are searching for missing 16-year-old Alexis Hord, who ran away two weeks ago.
Hord ran away Nov. 1 and police said they want to make sure she is safe.
Please help us find a missing Grapevine teen. 16-yr-old Alexis Hord ran away November 1 and we want to make sure she is safe. She has two star tattoos under her left eye and the words “nothing lasts forever” tattooed on her collarbone. Call 817-410-8127 if you know where she is. pic.twitter.com/4bX78KRBKz
— Grapevine Police (@GrapevinePolice) November 15, 2019
The teen has two star tattoos under her left eye and the words “nothing lasts forever” tattooed on her collarbone.
Anyone with information on Hord’s whereabouts are asked to call 817-410-8127.
