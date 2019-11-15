Comments
CLEVELAND (CBSDFW.COM/CBSSPORTS.COM) – North Texas native and Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett will have to explain himself to the NFL after what some are calling the most egregious attack ever on an opposing player.
In the final seconds of the Browns’ 21-7 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Garrett ripped quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet off and hit him in the head with it. A melee between both teams followed.
Suspension coming for this. Guaranteed pic.twitter.com/saURgKlnBs
— Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 15, 2019
The helmet incident and larger fight broke out after Garrett, an Arlington Martin High School and Texas A&M University alum, leveled Rudolph to the ground on a pass play to running back Jaylen Samuels.
