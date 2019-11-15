NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM) – The NFL has indefinitely suspended Cleveland Browns player Myles Garrett, without pay, after the defensive end tore quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet off and hit him in the head with it.

The incident happened In the final seconds of the Browns’ 21-7 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. A melee between Garrett, two Steelers offensive linemen and other players followed.

Suspension coming for this. Guaranteed pic.twitter.com/saURgKlnBs — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 15, 2019

The game didn’t end until last Thursday night and before lunchtime on Friday the league issued judgement.

The decision, that dealt directly with Garrett, Larry Ogunjobi and Maurkice Pouncey, said, in part, —

“Garrett has been suspended without pay indefinitely – at a minimum for the remainder of the regular season and postseason – and must meet with the commissioner’s office prior to a decision on his reinstatement. He was also fined an additional amount. Garrett violated unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules, as well as fighting, removing the helmet of an opponent and using the helmet as a weapon. Pouncey has been suspended without pay for three games and fined an additional amount for fighting, including punching and kicking an opponent. Ogunjobi has been suspended without pay for one game and fined an additional amount for unnecessary roughness, specifically for shoving an opposing player to the ground during an altercation. Additional discipline for other players will be forthcoming through the standard accountability process, including those players that left the bench to enter the fight area.”

All three players were also fined $250,000 each.

Garrett, an Arlington Martin High School and Texas A&M University alum, now has the longest suspension for a single on-field infraction in NFL history.

After the NFL suspension was announced Garrett issued a statement that said –