DETROIT (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — There are concerns brake fluid could leak and cause some vehicles to catch fire, so Nissan is now recalling more than 394,000 sedans and SUVs.
The automaker tells owners if antilock brake lights stay on more than 10 seconds, they should park outdoors and not drive the vehicles until they have been repaired.
The recall covers the Nissan Murano SUV from 2015 through 2018, and Maxima sedans from 2016 through 2018. Also included are Infiniti QX60 and Nissan Pathfinder SUVs from 2017 through 2019.
Some are being recalled for a second time.
Nissan says an antilock brake pump can leak fluid onto a circuit board, causing electrical shorts and fires.
Dealers will replace the pumps. Notices telling owners of the safety risk will be sent December 2.
They’ll get a second notice when repair parts are ready.
