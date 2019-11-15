Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Traffic on Highway 287 and Loop 820 in Fort Worth was backed up for miles Friday after an 18-wheeler carrying lumber crashed off a connector bridge.
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Traffic on Highway 287 and Loop 820 in Fort Worth was backed up for miles Friday after an 18-wheeler carrying lumber crashed off a connector bridge.
The accident happened around 8:30 a.m. on the southbound 287 ramp to northbound 820.
The semi veered off the roadway in the bend of a curve, flipping the cab and trailer upside-down, and all spilling lumber and debris all over the road.
No word yet from police on what led to the crash.
The driver of the big rig suffered minor injuries but us expected to be okay.
The ramp has been shutdown while crews work to clear the wood from the road and embankment.
You must log in to post a comment.