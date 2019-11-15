  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — Nathan Berhow, the 16-year-old student suspected of killing two of his classmates at Saugus High School, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead Friday afternoon, according to officials.

Berhow was on the honor roll and track team at Saugus High School, grew up as a Boy Scout and had a girlfriend. His motive in the deadly shooting at Saugus High School is a mystery to all who knew him.

Grieving students from Saugus High School reunite with their parents at Central Park in Santa Clarita, California, on November 14, 2019. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

