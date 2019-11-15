Comments
SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — Nathan Berhow, the 16-year-old student suspected of killing two of his classmates at Saugus High School, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead Friday afternoon, according to officials.
Berhow was on the honor roll and track team at Saugus High School, grew up as a Boy Scout and had a girlfriend. His motive in the deadly shooting at Saugus High School is a mystery to all who knew him.
