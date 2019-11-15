Comments
RIO GRANDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Texas Department of State Health Services has confirmed the first flu-related child death of the 2019-2020 season.
The child, 5, was from the Rio Grande health region and did not get a flu shot this year.
In a report released Friday, the DSHS said flu activity in Texas has continued to rise and is at an above-average level.
Children aged from 6-months-old to 5-years-old are at high risk for flu-related complications, and the flu shot is their best defense against it, the report said.
