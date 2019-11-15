GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Garland are searching for a suspect who they say crashed into a vehicle, which killed a woman, and then fled the scene in another vehicle.
Police say they responded to the crash at around 11:45 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Jupiter Road and Forest Lane.
Investigators found that a Ram Big Horn pickup truck was speeding when it slammed into a Toyota 4Runner at the intersection.
Witnesses told police that the driver of the pickup got out of the vehicle and into a black passenger car that arrived after the crash. That car then drove away without the suspect helping the driver he just hit.
The woman inside the 4Runner was pronounced dead at the scene. She was later identified as Joyce Cawis, 46, of Rowlett.
Police are working to identify the suspect and do not yet have an accurate description of him.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 972.485.4840 or Crime Stoppers at 972.272.8477.
