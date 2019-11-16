Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A body was found Saturday afternoon by children who were playing outside at an apartment complex in Fort Worth, police say.
According to police, the children were playing hide-and-seek outside at the Park at Bellevue apartments near Normandale Street and Brian Way Circle in west Fort Worth when they found the body of a male.
The identity of the male and his cause of death have not yet been released. Police say they have homicide detectives investigating the case.
