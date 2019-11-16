Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas police officer has turned herself in on charges of tampering with physical evidence, authorities said Saturday.
Police said Senior Cpl. Angel Herring was taken into custody at the Tri-City Jail in DeSoto after the Dallas Police Department charged her with tampering.
Police have not said what the incident of alleged tampering involved.
According to police, Herring has been with the department since May 2004 and was with the Legal Service Unit. She’s been placed on administrative leave as an internal investigation continues.
