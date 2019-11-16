DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A suspected drunk driver was arrested early Saturday morning after police say he crashed into a Dallas Fire-Rescue ambulance that was carrying a pregnant woman.
Police say the ambulance was going eastbound at around 3 a.m. on Bruton Road near Masters Drive with its emergency lights on.
When it was turning left through a red light, a Chrysler 200 that was speeding on southbound Bruton Road crashed into the front of the ambulance, according to police.
Police say the paramedics in the ambulance were not injured.
According to police on scene, a pregnant woman was being transported to a hospital in Mesquite at the time. She was soon taken to the hospital in another ambulance. Her condition is currently unknown.
The driver of the Chrysler, later identified as 22-year-old Demarco Gonzalez, was charged with driving while intoxicated after being taken to the hospital to treat injuries. There has been no word on what other charges he may face.
You must log in to post a comment.