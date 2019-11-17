PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 16-year-old Allen High School student was fatally shot at a house party in Plano Saturday night.
Around 10 p.m. Nov. 16, police were sent to a shots fired call in the 3200 block of Peachtree Lane, where they determined a disturbance had taken place and several individuals were kicked out of a party.
Police stated that Marquel Ellis, a sophomore football player from Allen High School, was struck and later taken to a local area hospital where he died from his injuries.
Allen’s Head Football Coach Terry Gambill told CBS 11’s Caroline Vandergriff that Ellis started out with the varsity team but also played on JV as a wide receiver.
Gambill said the teen had a great personality and didn’t know anybody who didn’t like him.
Counselors will be available for students and staff at the school Monday morning.
This is an ongoing investigation.
