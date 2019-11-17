Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Over two weeks ago, Dallas police found 39-year-old Charity Crim violently attacked near UT Southwestern — Now, they’re asking for information on her homicide.
Around 3:30 a.m. Nov. 1, Dallas police were investigating an unrelated call when they found Crim near the 5500 block of Maple Avenue with injuries consistent with a “violent attack.”
She was later transported to a nearby hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries 15 days later, on Nov. 16.
The Dallas Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Det. Gilmore at 214-671-3608 or david.gilmore@dallascityhall.com.
