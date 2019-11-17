GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police in Garland are still searching for the driver who crashed into a vehicle — killing a woman — and fled the scene in another vehicle last week.
In hopes to identify the suspect, the department released footage of the fatal wreck that occurred at the intersection of Jupiter Road and Forest Lane Thursday night.
During their preliminary investigation, officers found that a Ram Big Horn pickup truck was speeding when it slammed into a Toyota 4Runner at the intersection.
Witnesses told police that the driver of the pickup got out of the vehicle and into a black passenger car that arrived after the crash. That car then drove away without the suspect helping the driver he just hit.
The woman inside the 4Runner — later identified as 46-year-old Joyce Cawis — was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 972-485-4840.
