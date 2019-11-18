DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas dog owner whose three pit bulls mauled a 75-year-old woman last week is currently in U.S. Immigration custody, officials said.
Martha Yescas-Lira, 44, was arrested and charged with “attack by dog causing serious bodily injury,” shortly after three of her dogs attacked Maria Robledo in Beckley Heights Park Friday morning. But, she has been in ICE custody since 1 a.m. Monday.
Robledo said she was walking along Coleshire Drive and Starkey Street around 11:25 a.m. Nov. 15 — as recommended by her doctor — when three dogs “came out of nowhere and attacked her.”
Dallas Fire-Rescue rushed the 75-year-old to the hospital, where she has since underwent surgery in both of her legs.
Police said it appeared the dogs dug under the fence of a house in the 6600 block of Starkey Street and escaped before attacking Robledo.
Animal Control currently has possession of the dogs.
