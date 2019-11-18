Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Lyft is scooting out of Dallas, pulling all its electric scooters in town by the end of the week.
“We’re grateful to our scooter riders in Dallas as well as our partners in Dallas city government. We’re shifting resources and will be ending scooter operations on November 22. We look forward to continuing to provide riders with other modes of reliable transportation,” said Lyft spokesperson Kaitlyn Carl.
Five other cities face the same fate: San Antonio; Atlanta; Columbus, Ohio; Phoenix and Nashville.
