McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Garland man was sentenced to 50 years in prison without parole in Collin County for aggravated sexual assault of a child under 6 years old.
Jesus Mejia, 31, knew and sexually assaulted the child on several occasions before the child was old enough to start kindergarten, according to the Collin County DA’s Office.
“This monster will now face the consequences of his despicable actions because this young, innocent victim found the courage to tell,” Collin County DA Greg Willis said after the sentencing.
In May 2017, the then 10-year-old victim told her mother about the abuse. Her mother and stepfather then reported the abuse to the McKinney Police Department.
The child was forensically interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County and disclosed details about the abuse.
The jury also found Mejia guilty of indecency with a child by contact and the jury sentenced him to 10 years in prison for that charge.
