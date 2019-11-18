BREAKING17-Year-Old Arrested For Murder Of Allen High School Football Player
By Ken Molestina
Filed Under:Dak Prescott, Dak's Shuffle, Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Cowboys fans, DFW Sports, NFL, quarterback, social media, warm up, warm up routine

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dak Prescott fans are buzzing around town and on social media following the recent hype about his pre-game warm up routine that many say looks like dance moves.

“Dak’s Shuffle” consisting of a couple of quick steps and whip of the hips, has been seen, memed and re-mixed to different styles of music and Dak fans in Dallas are loving it.

CBS 11 spoke with several fans at Klyde Warren Park who say they think the shuffle meant to be warm up is entertaining to watch along with someone who really knows about dancing.

Former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader and technical coach Kitty Carter said, “When people recognize a step it just makes everybody feel important and part of the game,” said former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader and technical coach Kitty Carter. “Every athlete has his way of training, and that is his training it’s just a sexy way.”

The dance has taken on a life of it’s own after running back Ezekiel Elliott imitated it as well during a touchdown celebration during the Cowboys win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Comments