DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dak Prescott fans are buzzing around town and on social media following the recent hype about his pre-game warm up routine that many say looks like dance moves.
“Dak’s Shuffle” consisting of a couple of quick steps and whip of the hips, has been seen, memed and re-mixed to different styles of music and Dak fans in Dallas are loving it.
#skol pic.twitter.com/zZ7NOqd9LL
— Hayley Archer (@HayleyKArcher) November 11, 2019
CBS 11 spoke with several fans at Klyde Warren Park who say they think the shuffle meant to be warm up is entertaining to watch along with someone who really knows about dancing.
Dak dances to the JG Wentworth commercial #DakDancestoAnything pic.twitter.com/RSjSNhczM5
— Bryndon Minter (@Bryndon) November 11, 2019
Former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader and technical coach Kitty Carter said, “When people recognize a step it just makes everybody feel important and part of the game,” said former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader and technical coach Kitty Carter. “Every athlete has his way of training, and that is his training it’s just a sexy way.”
the collab we never knew we needed @dak @shakira #DakDancesToAnything pic.twitter.com/peoi7iYPyj
— Matt Cummings (@itsmattcummings) November 11, 2019
We see you @EzekielElliott 😂😂😂 #DALvsDET pic.twitter.com/0BpTqksJCe
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 17, 2019
The dance has taken on a life of it’s own after running back Ezekiel Elliott imitated it as well during a touchdown celebration during the Cowboys win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
