BREAKINGReports: Gunman & At Least 2 Dead After Shooting At Walmart In Oklahoma
Filed Under:2 alarm fire, chimney, chimney cleaning, chimney fire, DFW News, McKinney Fire Department, MFD, townhouse, townhouse fire

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A fire that started in the chimney of a McKinney townhouse resulted in a two-alarm fire that caused extensive damage, the McKinney Fire Department said Monday.

It happened at a townhouse on McCarley Place around 2:50 a.m. Monday.

When firefighters got there flames were coming out of the roof.

Residents of that townhouse and surrounding units were evacuated safely.

A woman who lived in the townhouse told fire investigators there was a fire in the fireplace that evening. She also said the chimney had not been cleaned in 20 years.

Townhouse fire in McKinney (courtesy: McKinney FD)

The fire did significant damage before being put out.

The Red Cross is helping the residents find a new place to stay.

Signs of a chimney fire include loud cracking, popping and even roaring noises, dense smoke and an intense, hot smell, the fire department said in a news release.

“Home chimneys need regular inspections and cleaning. If you use your fireplace a lot, we highly recommend yearly visits,” said McKinney Fire Marshal Mike Smith. “If you think you have a chimney fire, get everyone out of the home and call 911.”

Comments