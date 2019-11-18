McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A fire that started in the chimney of a McKinney townhouse resulted in a two-alarm fire that caused extensive damage, the McKinney Fire Department said Monday.
It happened at a townhouse on McCarley Place around 2:50 a.m. Monday.
When firefighters got there flames were coming out of the roof.
Residents of that townhouse and surrounding units were evacuated safely.
A woman who lived in the townhouse told fire investigators there was a fire in the fireplace that evening. She also said the chimney had not been cleaned in 20 years.
The fire did significant damage before being put out.
The Red Cross is helping the residents find a new place to stay.
Signs of a chimney fire include loud cracking, popping and even roaring noises, dense smoke and an intense, hot smell, the fire department said in a news release.
“Home chimneys need regular inspections and cleaning. If you use your fireplace a lot, we highly recommend yearly visits,” said McKinney Fire Marshal Mike Smith. “If you think you have a chimney fire, get everyone out of the home and call 911.”
