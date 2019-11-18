Comments
MCKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM) – Firefighters in McKinney were busy early Monday morning after a fire broke out inside a townhouse.
MCKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM) – Firefighters in McKinney were busy early Monday morning after a fire broke out inside a townhouse.
Emergency crews were called to the house on McCarley Place after 4:00 a.m.
The fire went to 2-alarms and from the street a steady stream of smoke could be seen coming the rooftop.
The townhouse was occupied and everyone inside got out safely.
No word on how badly the house was damaged. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.