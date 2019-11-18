DUNCAN, Okla. (CBSDFW.COM) – Several people are dead after a shooting at a Walmart in Duncan, Oklahoma.
According to the Duncan Banner newspaper, it was around 10:00 a.m. when calls on police scanners indicated three people were down and the suspect was still at large near the store on Highway 81. A short time later Duncan police announced that the shooter was dead.
From helicopters above it appears the shooting happened in the parking lot outside the store. According to CBS television affiliate KWTV, Duncan Police Chief Danny Ford confirmed two were shot inside a vehicle and another outside a vehicle.
Ford said the Walmart is still open, but one entrance near the roped off crime scene has been closed.
Both Red River Tech and Duncan Public Schools were on lockdown while police searched for the suspect.
Duncan is about 100 miles southwest of Oklahoma City.
In was in August when a man from North Texas drove to a Walmart in El Paso, opened fire, and killed 22 people.
* Refresh your page often. This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
