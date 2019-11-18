DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As former Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald continues the fight to get his job back, attorneys are expected in court today at an injunction hearing.
Attorneys representing Fitzgerald tell CBS 11 News, the hearing is for a judge to decide whether the City of Fort Worth can legally hire a new police chief while Fitzgerald’s legal fight plays out in court.
In a whistleblower lawsuit Fitzgerald claimed he was fired because he started investigating corruption within city hall and had planned to meet with FBI investigators over possible access violations to the Criminal Justice Information System.
Officials with the city say Fitzgerald was fired because he lacked good judgement, and they had concerns about his leadership. Many say the final straw for leaders came after Fitzgerald had a heated confrontation with the state union’s president while attending the Top Cop Awards in Washington, D.C.
The injunction hearing is expected to last at least two days.
