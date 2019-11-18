



Kemond Smith has been arrested for the murder of Marquel Ellis, Junior Saturday night, Plano Police confirmed Monday evening.

Smith, 17, of Forney, is currently being held in the Plano City Jail.

Marquel was a rising star on the Allen High School football team as a wide receiver.

While busy planning Marquel’s funeral, his parents spoke to CBS 11 Monday.

They said before learning about the arrest, solving this murder won’t heal the pain of the promising life lost.

Jocelyn Maduagwa, Marquel’s mother, told CBS 11 they got the phone call on Saturday night that their 16-year-old son was killed by a bullet fired from outside the home while the victim and other young people were at a party.

“We’re still at the stage where this is not real,” said Maduagwa. “I was about to call him two minutes ago and ask him a question.”

The parents say their son wasn’t the target, but rather the innocent victim of someone’s anger after being kicked out by the host.

“Very disappointed he didn’t get to live the life that I had intended for him,” said his father Marquel Ellis, Sr.

That life revolved around football with the father, a former high school star himself, warning his son to avoid the trouble he got into.

“Everything that I’ve done wrong was for you not to do,” he said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for expenses related to Marquel’s death.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.