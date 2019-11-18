GODDARD, Kan. (CBSDFW.COM) – You can only imagine police thought they were being pranked when they got calls about a camel, cow and donkey walking down the road together — especially since it was Kansas and not Bethlehem.
In a grouping reminiscent of a Christmas Nativity scene, the trio was spotted roaming together along a road just outside Goddard, Kansas.
Police turned to Facebook to ask for help locating the owners of the “three friends traveling together (towards a Northern star).” The post said that if police couldn’t find the owners, they would be “halfway toward a live nativity this Christmas season.”
It didn’t take long before the owner came forward and claimed the inspiring crew. Amid the search, one poster inquired, “Are there 3 wise looking men near?” Another said, “who knows, they may lead you to the second coming.” No one was immediately available at the police department to answer questions.
Goddard is about 15 miles from of Wichita.
