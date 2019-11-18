MARLIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A Sunday afternoon shootout between a man and his neighbor while they were riding all-terrain vehicles on a rural road in Central Texas left one of them dead.
Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman told the Waco Tribune-Herald that 59-year-old Roger Ross died after he was shot multiple times in the lower portion of his body. Ross’ neighbor, a 55-year-old man who wasn’t identified, was hospitalized after he was shot multiple times in his upper body.
Ross’ wife was riding with her husband, according to Scaman, when the argument between the two men began. She ran when the shooting started and called emergency responders.
Scaman said the men were in the middle of the road when they exchanged gunfire.
The shooting remains under investigation.
