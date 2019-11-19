ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – On the evening of August 18 officers patrolling along East Arkansas Lane in Arlington reportedly heard shots fired and went to investigate.
Before they could arrive a man driving a silver Lexus flagged down an off-duty officer working security at an apartment complex. The man, later identified as Michael Sengvilay, told the officer he’d heard shots fired in the parking lot of a nearby grocery store.
Police say Sengvilay began acting suspicious after the officer questioned him about the shooting.
An on-duty Arlington police officer, who had come to the scene separately, noticed a handgun in the floorboard of the car Sengvilay was driving.
Police say after more questioning and investigation officers determined Sengvilay was actually the person who’d fired the shots. The 33-year-old allegedly said he’d fired several rounds into the air because he thought someone was chasing him.
After Sengvilay was arrested, without incident, officers say they also found more than a pound of marijuana, bullets and other items in his car.
Sengvilay has been charged with possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and discharging a firearm. He is currently being held in the Arlington Jail.
