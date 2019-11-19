Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas ISD’s Food and Child Nutrition Services Department will offer students free meals during the Thanksgiving break, from Monday, November 25 through Wednesday, November 27, at select locations.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas ISD’s Food and Child Nutrition Services Department will offer students free meals during the Thanksgiving break, from Monday, November 25 through Wednesday, November 27, at select locations.
The effort is to ensure students have access to nutritious meals even during breaks from school.
Participating schools throughout the district will be serving morning snack from 9 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. and lunch from 12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m.
For a list of participating schools, click here.
Thanksgiving break meals are free to all children and youth through age 18.
Educational and enrichment activities will be available for all participants.
You must log in to post a comment.