Filed Under:DFW News, Florida Panhandle, Military, North Texas AIrman, Staff Sergeant Cole Condiff

FLORIDA (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials are renewing search efforts for a North Texas airman missing off the coast of the Florida panhandle.

Air Force and Navy officials are now searching 24-hours a day to recover Staff Sergeant Cole Condiff of Dallas, after the coast guard search was suspended last week.

Condiff disappeared nearly two weeks ago during a parachute jump training exercise. It’s not clear yet what caused him to fall from the C-130 into the Gulf of Mexico.

Staff Sergeant Cole Condiff (credit: CBS 11 News)

 

 

Comments