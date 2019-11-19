Comments
FLORIDA (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials are renewing search efforts for a North Texas airman missing off the coast of the Florida panhandle.
Air Force and Navy officials are now searching 24-hours a day to recover Staff Sergeant Cole Condiff of Dallas, after the coast guard search was suspended last week.
Condiff disappeared nearly two weeks ago during a parachute jump training exercise. It’s not clear yet what caused him to fall from the C-130 into the Gulf of Mexico.
