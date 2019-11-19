LIVE COVERAGEHouse Intelligence Committee Holds Fourth Impeachment Hearing
WILLIS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities say an armored truck guard fatally shot a person suspected of trying to rob the truck at a bank north of Houston.

Another suspect remains on the run.

Police Chief James Nowak says two people tried to rob a Brink’s armored truck Tuesday morning outside a Chase bank in Willis.

Armored truck attempted robbery in Willis (KTRK-TV)

Authorities say one of the truck’s guards fatally shot and killed one of the suspects.

Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are searching a nearby wooded area for the other suspect, who ran off.

Authorities have not released the name of the suspect killed during the attempted robbery.

Willis is located about 50 miles north of Houston.

