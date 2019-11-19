DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities have arrested a second person for the murder of a 20-year-old Lewisville mother, who was found stabbed to death earlier this month.
Kyrstin Danea Ross, 27, was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with murdering Jade Harris after her body was found near a creek in Denton County on Sunday, Nov. 3.
Ross joins Tanner Lane Brock, 21, as the suspects in Harris’ death.
Harris’ family told CBS 11 News that Brock was her ex-boyfriend and that he had allegedly assaulted her in the past. Brock was arrested on Nov. 8.
Authorities said Ross was found in the Wise County city of Alvord, which is the same city where Brock was found. She remains in Denton County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
Harris’ mother, Sorena Herrington, said the family hadn’t heard from her for about a week before her body was found. The family had filed a missing person report the same day she was found.
Harris left behind a 2-year-old daughter and 1-year-old son, who have been in the custody of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services since September.
