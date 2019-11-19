LIVE COVERAGEHouse Intelligence Committee Holds Third Impeachment Hearing
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denton County, DFW News, Jade Harris, Kyrstin Ross, Murder, Stabbing, Tanner Brock


DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities have arrested a second person for the murder of a 20-year-old Lewisville mother, who was found stabbed to death earlier this month.

Kyrstin Danea Ross, 27, was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with murdering Jade Harris after her body was found near a creek in Denton County on Sunday, Nov. 3.

Jade Monique Harris, 20, of Lewisville (courtesy: Missing Person Flier)

Ross joins Tanner Lane Brock, 21, as the suspects in Harris’ death.

Harris’ family told CBS 11 News that Brock was her ex-boyfriend and that he had allegedly assaulted her in the past. Brock was arrested on Nov. 8.

Authorities said Ross was found in the Wise County city of Alvord, which is the same city where Brock was found. She remains in Denton County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Tanner Brock (L) and Kyrstin Ross (Credit: Denton County Jail)

Harris’ mother, Sorena Herrington, said the family hadn’t heard from her for about a week before her body was found. The family had filed a missing person report the same day she was found.

Harris left behind a 2-year-old daughter and 1-year-old son, who have been in the custody of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services since September.

Comments