FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police announced Tuesday afternoon a break in a series of aggravated robberies in the Hulen Mall area.
Two people are in jail and police are looking for a third.
Anyone who visited an ATM, went to dinner or shopped in the Hulen Mall area last week were potentially in the vicinity of a team of young criminals, police said.
Isaiah James, 17, and two other teens, committed eight robberies between November 10 and 16, police said.
The victims were often people withdrawing money from ATMs or leaving a fast food restaurant.
Police say they found the suspects in a stolen car.
“Anytime we have someone robbed, it’s a concern for us,” said Buddy Calzada of the Fort Worth Police Department. “The advantage we have is detectives realized early on these were possibly related, and we caught the people related in all these.”
