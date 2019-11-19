Comments
ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Things are awesome in Arlington. There are four Arlington Independent School District high schools still playing in the University Interscholastic League (UIL) Football Playoffs.
Arlington Lamar (10-1), Arlington Martin (10-1), Arlington Bowie (8-3) and Arlington High (8-3) have combined for a 36 and 8 record this season.
All four teams will play in the 2nd round of the playoffs, looking to keep the Arlington winning ways alive.
Arlington Lamar hosts Midland Lee on Saturday.
Arlington High School faces El Paso Americas on Saturday.
Arlington Martin travels to take on Odessa Permian on Friday.
Arlington Bowie plays Amarillo Tascosa on Friday in Wichta Falls.
