NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (CBSDFW.COM) – Three people are injured, one of them critically, after a head-on crash crash in North Richland Hills Tuesday evening, police say.
Police and fire crews responded to the crash at around 9 p.m. on Davis Boulevard near Harwood Road.
Police say a car was going south on Davis Boulevard when — for an unknown reason — it veered into the northbound lanes and crashed head on into a minivan. The crashed caused the minivan to roll over.
According to police, two people in the minivan were taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries while the driver of the car was transported in critical condition.
Police are continuing to investigate and have not said if the driver of the car will face charges.
