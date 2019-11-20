  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Law enforcement officials seized 976 pounds of marijuana and 2,000 dosage units of THC concentrate vaping cartridges during a traffic stop on November 18.

Seized marijuana (credit: Collin County Sheriff’s Office)

While speaking with the driver, a North Texas Sheriff’s Criminal Interdiction Unit deputy suspected that criminal activity was afoot.

The driver of the recreational vehicle consented to a search, which is when the drugs were found.

Sheriffs said the drugs and cartridges were from California with a final destination of Georgia.

One person was arrested.

Seized drugs (credit: Collin County Sheriff’s Office)

 

