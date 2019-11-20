Comments
COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Law enforcement officials seized 976 pounds of marijuana and 2,000 dosage units of THC concentrate vaping cartridges during a traffic stop on November 18.
While speaking with the driver, a North Texas Sheriff’s Criminal Interdiction Unit deputy suspected that criminal activity was afoot.
The driver of the recreational vehicle consented to a search, which is when the drugs were found.
Sheriffs said the drugs and cartridges were from California with a final destination of Georgia.
One person was arrested.
