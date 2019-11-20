LIVE COVERAGEHouse Intelligence Committee Holds Fourth Impeachment Hearing
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:call blocking, Fake Phone Calls, Federal Communications Commission, illegal robocalls, Phone Calls, prerecorded message, robocall, Robocalls, third-party apps, Youmail


NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – Americans were flooded with a record 5.7 billion robocalls last month — more than 17 per person in October — even as federal regulators try to crack down on the onslaught of prerecorded messages.

(credit: iStock/Getty Images)

The all-time monthly high not only represents a 25% jump from the month prior, but puts the U.S. on track for a blockbuster year in robocalls, according to a report from robocall-blocking app YouMail. With 49 billion robocalls tracked so far this year, Americans have already received more robocalls than all of 2018.

◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊

Comments