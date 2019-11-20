DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s disturbing the peace in a Dallas neighborhood and some residents wonder why police aren’t doing more about it.

Skid marks are left behind from the latest gathering of hot rods in a shopping center parking lot in the 1800 block of South Buckner Boulevard.

Surrounding businesses and homeowners have had enough of this.

Video posted on Facebook recorded at least eight minutes of spinouts and engines revving on Sunday around 9:00 p.m.

There’s no sign of police during the time this was taking place.

Employees who work at this Wing Stop told CBS 11, they’ve had their parked cars damaged by the reckless driving.

Bystanders can be seen standing dangerously close to the cars with some people riding on the hoods at times.

All this can be heard in the neighborhood behind the shopping center where homeowners say it’s keeping them up at night.

“It tears it up and makes it hard to go to sleep,” said homeowner Charles Putman. “If you want to go to sleep early, you can almost forget about it unless you got really insulated walls where you don’t hear it.”

Dallas Police issued the following statement on the matter:

We are aware of the video and the activity that is shown. We continue to monitor the shopping center location and have increased patrols in the area.

Residents say the group gathers and disperses as often as three times during a night.